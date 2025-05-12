LOWELL, Mass. — Health checkups can be a challenge for families with limited transportation and hectic schedules.

However, with the collaboration of Lowell Public Schools, UMass Lowell’s Zuckerberg College of Health Sciences, and the Lowell Community Health Center, they aim to bring care to Lowell children with the launch of the Mobile Health Unit.

The “clinic on wheels” will travel to Lowell community schools to help provide students in grades K-12 access to services such as checkups, sick visits, and vaccinations.

Lowell Health Center, public schools, and UMass Lowell unite to deliver care to children At the Mobile Health Unit ribbon cutting at the Greenhalge Elementary School in Lowell on May 5, officials joined together to celebrate the launch of the initiative that will improve access to care. Shown from left, are Lowell Board of Health member Erin Gendron, Provost and Vice Chancellor of UMass Lowell Joe Hartman, Superintendent of Lowell Public Schools Liam Skinner, state Rep. Rodney Elliott, UMass Lowell Dean of the Zuckerberg College of Health Sciences Mary Gallant, Lowell Community Health Center Chief Executive Officer Susan Levine and Assistant Superintendent for Student Support Services at Lowell Public Schools Alice Brown-Legrand. (UMASS LOWELL)

Lowell Public Schools Superintendent Liam Skinner praised the power of the partnership.

“In Lowell, this is what we do,” Skinner said. “We join together to find solutions to difficult problems. Thank you to everyone who made the Mobile Health Unit possible for our children and their families.”

The Mobile Health Unit is fitted with two private exam rooms, a vaccination and blood collection area, and equipment to monitor vital signs.

It’s fully staffed by Lowell Community Health Center licensed health care providers and community health workers, while also being used as an experience for medical students.

Susan Levine, CEO of the Lowell Community Health Center, had said that she and her team were trying ways to expand their school-based health clinics other than their clinics at Lowell High School and Stoklosa Middle School, when she learned of the what UMass Lowell was doing.

“On day one, our team was delivering vaccines and helping families connect to primary care,” Levine said. “That’s the kind of access this mobile unit makes possible. Students can step into the unit, get the care they need, and return to class – healthy and ready to learn. We are grateful to UMass Lowell and Lowell Public Schools for helping to turn this vision into a reality.”

UMass Lowell’s Nicole Champagne, Zuckerberg College associate dean for academic affairs, worked closely with faculty and partners to bring health services to the children and youth of Lowell.

“We always had this vision that we’d use the Mobile Health Unit to travel to places where people are in need and immerse our students in community care,” Champagne said. “I’m grateful to all my colleagues and partners who united for the common good of our community.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

