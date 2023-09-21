‘Love knows no bounds:’ Mass. General Hospital throws magical wedding for ICU patient

BOSTON — The staff at Massachusetts General Hospital pulled off the greatest gift after marrying a patient and the love of his life in a special ceremony inside his hospital room.

Stephen Ruma, a cardiac ICU patient at Mass General, and his partner April had big plans to tie the knot next May at their favorite place, the beach.

But not knowing if they could make that happen due to Stephen’s health issues, nurses at Mass General brought the beach to them for a wedding.

On Sept. 2, amidst smiles and tears of joy, April walked into Stephen’s hospital room in her dress and the couple exchanged vows by the hospital’s chaplain Kate Gerne.

Stephen and April Ruma (Mass General Hospital/Mass General Hospital)

The room was beautifully decorated in a beach theme and their loved ones both near and far joined the celebration via Zoom.

“It’s a reminder that love knows no bounds, and sometimes even a hospital room can become the perfect place for a lifetime of love and commitment,” said hospital staff in a Facebook post.

Their love story began when April became Stephen’s mother’s home care aid in 2019, and they found love in each other’s company.

