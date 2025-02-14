‘Love is in the air’: NICU babies melting hearts for Valentine’s Day at Boston Medical Center

BOSTON — Babies in Boston Medical Center’s Newborn Intensive Care Unit (NICU) are ready for their first Valentine’s Day.

This year’s theme was “Love is in the air!”

Dawning costumes donated by Project Sweet Peas with decorations provided by March of Dimes, the babies are melting hearts on the floor.

Project Sweet Peas is a nonprofit organization that supports families with infants in the NUCI and those affected by pregnancy and infant loss.

