Looking for a new pet? MSPCA in urgent need of mouse adopters

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals announced Tuesday that it’s in urgent need of mouse adopters.

In the announcement, the MSPCA said that it’s “hoping to do the impossible and find homes for 250 mice in just two days.”

The need for adopters comes after a massive surrender of more than 500 mice from a single home, according to the MSPCA.

During a “mouse-a-palooza adoptathon” on Sept. 9 and Sept. 10, the MSPCA plans to waive fees for mouse adoptions at Nevins Farm in Methuen and provide starter kits to the first 75 adopters who take home a mouse or pair of mice.

The kits, valued at $60, include a tank to house the mice, bedding, bottles, bowls, and huts, the MSPCA noted.

Registration is encouraged for those who are interested but not required.

