Looking for a forever home: Good Samaritans rescue stray dog wandering on busy road in Dedham

Peanut Butter is looking forward to a better life.

The 11-month-old male Pitbull was recently found along a busy road in Dedham and in dire need of rescuing, according to the Animal Rescue League of Boston.

Wandering along the side of Route 109 at night, Pitbull was found alone in frigid temperatures and in danger of being struck by a vehicle.

A few Good Samaritans, who have not been identified, saw Pitbull and took action, shelter officials said. They pulled over and were able to get Pitbull into their vehicle.

The rescuers brought him home for the night and the next day brought him to the Animal Rescue League’s Dedham Animal Care and Adoption Center at 55 Anna’s Place, Dedham.

Peanut Butter (Animal Rescue League)

While in good overall health, Peanut Butter was not wearing a collar, tags and the dog was not microchipped, officials said. The shelter made unsuccessful attempts to track down Peanut Butter’s owner.

The promising pup is now available for adoption and “ARL looks forward to finding him the forever home he deserves,” shelter officials said in a statement.

The shelter is currently caring for Peanut Butter along with several other homeless animals who were found in need of care and shelter.

Peanut Butter (Animal Rescue League of Boston)

“Whether found in a parking lot, basement, or along the side of the road, the animals recently brought to ARL by Good Samaritans were in varying degrees of health, but all had one thing in common – compassionate and caring individuals who took time out of their day to help an animal in need,” officials said.

“ARL is grateful to all those who pause from their busy daily schedules to help an animal in need, and encourages anyone who finds an animal to contact their local animal control and animal welfare organization to ensure the animal receives the care they need,” officials said.

For more information on how you can adopt homeless animals, volunteer or donate to help with their care in Boston, Dedham or on Cape Cod, visit the Animal Rescue League website.

Those interested in adopting Pitbull or other homeless animals at the Dedham shelter may call 617-426-9170 ext. 605 or email dedham-adoption@arlboston.org.

