Longtime North End business shuts down shop after massive rent hike

BOSTON — A longtime North End business has shut down after a massive rent hike.

According to Boston.com, The Connah Store closed on New Year’s Day after the owners said their rent went up $4,000.

The store opened in 1992 on Hanover Street and sold, cigarettes, lottery tickets, and snacks.

According to the owner, The Connah Store was paying $5,300 in rent each month, but the landlord recently asked for $8,750.

Boston.com reports that Dolce the Gelato show next door will be expanding from 272 Hanover into 270 Hanover.

The last day the store was open was New Year’s Day.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group