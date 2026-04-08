Long-term obesity, not one-time BMI, better predicts cardiovascular disease risk, new study says

BOSTON — Have you been carrying those extra pounds around your middle for a long time?

That long-term exposure to excess weight is a stronger predictor of cardiovascular disease risk than body mass index (BMI) at a single point in time, according to a new study involving researchers at Mass General Brigham.

And the effect is strongest in younger people, researchers said.

The study, published Wednesday in PLOS One and funded by Eli Lilly and Company and the National Institutes of Health, suggests that losing weight and reducing exposure to excess weight may lower a person’s cardiovascular risk.

“Excess weight at any given point in time is not a life sentence,” Dr. Alexander Turchin of the Division of Endocrinology in the Mass General Brigham Department of Medicine, a co-author of the study, said in a statement on Wednesday.

“What happens to someone’s weight over long periods of time matters more for heart health,” Turchin said. “Our study suggests that if a person lowers their weight, their health outcomes can improve.”

Researchers analyzed data from 136,498 participants in the Nurses’ Health Study and Health Professionals Follow-Up Study.

All study participants had a baseline BMI above 25 kg/m2 and ranged in age from 25 to 69 years for women and 43 to 80 years for men when the study began in 1990.

To estimate cumulative exposure to excess BMI over a 10-year period, the researchers averaged the participants’ BMI measurements between 1990 and 2000.

They began following up on participants’ cardiovascular health in 2000 and continued to follow them for an average of 16.7 years.

During that time, 12,048, or 8.8% of the participants experienced cardiovascular events such as a heart attack or stroke.

The team found a strong association between long-term exposure to excess weight and increased risk of cardiovascular disease.

This effect was strongest for people in the younger age categories and those with the highest cumulative exposure to excess weight.

For instance, women who were younger than 35 at baseline had a 60% higher risk of cardiovascular disease with high cumulative exposure to excess weight, compared to 27% for women aged 35-50 and 23% for men aged 35-65.

There was no association for women older than 50 or men older than 65.

“These findings should give patients and their clinicians an impetus to address excess weight to improve their long-term health,” said Turchin.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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