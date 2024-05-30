‘Long overdue’: Local politicians react to 34 guilty charges against former President Trump

BOSTON — In a historic decision, Former President Donald Trump was found guilty on nearly three dozen charges of falsifying business records in a courtroom on Thursday.

The presumptive Republican party nominee for president was charged with 11 falsified invoices, 12 falsified ledger entries, and 11 checks falsely recording the repayment as legal “retainers,” according to the indictment.

Both Massachusetts and New Hampshire politicians are reacting to the groundbreaking news.

Congressman Seth Moulton calls the verdict a serious moment for American politics:

Donald Trump, one of only forty-four others who have held the highest office in the land, has spent his entire career walking right up to, and over, the line of legality. It was only a matter of time before his actions led him to face our justice system. To be clear: whether or not you like this verdict, this is how our system is supposed to work. This is how a healthy democracy is supposed to work. No one is above the law, not even a former president. This is also no time to gloat. We’re in uncharted waters now that a convicted criminal is still a frontrunner for the presidency. For Democrats, the stakes could not be higher. We have so much work to do to build trust across all Americans.

Democratic Whip Katherine Clark said in a statement the rule of law was upheld today:

“Trump made deception a cornerstone of his campaign for the White House,” she said. “And now, he will go down in history as the president who has two impeachments and 34 felony convictions to his name — with more trials to come. The American people deserve so much better.”

Representative Stephen Lynch said the following:

“I am very grateful to Judge Merchan and the members of the New York jury in The People of New York vs. Donald J. Trump, for unanimously upholding the rule of law in rendering 34 verdicts of guilty on all felony counts against former President Donald J. Trump, thereby sustaining the Constitutional precept that “no man is above the law”

New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan calls the verdict “striking” and “somber,” saying in part, “In the United States, no one is above the law. The former President had a trial just like every American has the right to expect when charged with a crime and in that trial, the jury weighed the evidence, considered the facts of this case, and found the former President guilty.”

It's official: Trump is a convicted felon!



Found guilty on all 34 counts.

In a statement, Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley says this has been a long time coming:

Despite the relentless efforts by the former occupant of the White House to undermine and delegitimize these fair and measured legal proceedings, today’s unanimously guilty verdict is an important step toward accountability. Make no mistake, Donald J. Trump is not a man persecuted because of his politics—he has been defrauding people, exacting harm, and evading legal accountability for decades. From discriminating against Black tenants to defrauding small businesses, to bribery, hush money schemes, election interference, and insurrection, this man has broken the law to advance his own interests at the expense of other people and to the detriment of our democracy Accountability is welcome and long overdue. This man is undoubtedly unfit to serve in public office. The threat he poses to our nation and our democracy cannot be overstated.

Congresswoman Lori Trahan echoed similar sentiments to Senator Hassan, tweeting on X that “No one is above the law.”

No one is above the law.

