Logan Airport travelers urged to track flight status as nor’easter could cause cancellations, delays

BOSTON — Travelers flying out of Boston’s Logan International Airport on Thursday are being urged to keep an eye on their flight status because a nasty nor’easter ahead of Memorial Day weekend could cause cancellations and delays.

As of 8 a.m. Thursday, there were five flight cancellations and 20 delays at Logan, according to FlightAware.

The nor’easter is expected to peak during the afternoon and persist into the evening hours, bringing torrential rain, wind gusts up to 50 mph, and coastal flooding.

When the nor’easter ramps up, cancellations and delays could climb.

Experts expect last-minute delays throughout the day and encourage travelers to monitor their flight information before heading to the airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration anticipates Thursday will be the busiest day to fly over the holiday weekend.

