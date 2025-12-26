Logan Airport crowds surge post-holiday as winter weather causes delays, cancellations

It’s been a busy day at Logan Airport, as people travel home post-Christmas.

Travelers arrived early Friday morning to find a packed Terminal A, and long baggage drop off lines.

“This is busy today, yeah really busy,” Michael Pace said,

“Yeah that’s why we’re here three hours early,” David Everton told Boston 25.

Meanwhile, FlightAware days there are 80 delays and 85 cancellations at Logan so far.

Snow, sleet, and freezing rain across the Northeast and Great Lakes are also playing a part.

“We came here two hours before our flight. We had taken our honeymoon a few weeks before and it was totally fine, super easy,” said Ani Aroyian.

“Granted it is the day after Christmas so we kind of forgot about that. But was not expecting this crowd. Kind of hit us like a brick so we’ll see.”

Many people are also ready to fly out for family vacations, like the Pace family who are heading to the British Virgin Islands.

“I would say it’s a little bit hectic, a little hectic, but everyone’s been very nice. I would say it takes quite a while to get through but…everybody’s in a great mood," said Michael Pace.

“...So it’s alright but definitely get here early if you can. Maybe don’t travel the day after Christmas but it’s good.”

“Yeah it’s pretty packed for today. I haven’t – I’ve flown in and out of airports the day after Christmas but I haven’t seen it this packed before but we’ll make do," he continued.

Passengers also say long lines can be deceiving.

“It looks worse than it is. It’s moving pretty quick,” said Ryan Jones.

Weather impacts are anticipated this afternoon and evening, that could mean flight delays at major Northeast hubs.

Part of the East Coast is also forecasted to get snow on Saturday, and a cold front on Sunday could bring rain and strong winds.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

