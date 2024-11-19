Local veteran celebrates milestone 102nd birthday in Chelmsford

CHELMSFORD, Mass. — Celebrating a milestone for a legend among us.

On November 18, 1922, local veteran Henry Moulton was born. On Monday he turned 102 years old. Henry’s friends and fellow residents at The Residence at Freeman Lake sang Happy Birthday to him.

Boston 25 News Anchor Mark Ockerbloom recently chatted with him in Chelmsford about his remarkable life, more than a century in the making.

Local veteran 102nd birthday party

“He’ll be 102 just because he never sat down. He just always kept active,” Moulton’s daughter said.

Moulton sits down now to reflect on a century of memories with his 2 daughters.

He’s no longer able to see but images of his time in the army are still vivid in his mind.

“Tell me this, what did it mean to you, to represent your country in times of battle and conflict?” Ockerbloom asked.

“I felt I was doing something, I’m protecting my whole family, that’s the first thing that comes to my mind. I’m doing this for ma and pa and the kids,” Moulton replied.

He grew up in North Billerica, joined the army at 22, and was sent to Texas for basic training.

“To learn how to kill other people and prevent being killed myself,” Moulton said.

Local veteran 102nd birthday party Moulton

Within months, Moulton and his fellow soldiers were fighting the Germans in France in the infamous Battle of the Bulge.

He says it was “terrifying”, seeing the massive destruction to cities, towns, and people’s homes.

“And yet, there was one item that stood out amongst all of them, I will never forget at every intersection that we passed, there was a post with a cross on it. The town could be completely destroyed, but the post with the cross on it, stood out amongst everything else,” he said.

The Germans defeated... Henry returned home and shared his stories with his daughters through the decades.

Local veteran 102nd birthday party

They’re now celebrating that life well lived with a special party.

“He’s done a lot in his life. It’s. It’s amazing,” his daughter said.

“What’s the secret to living this long?” Ockerbloom asked.

“You ask me, what is the secret?” Moulton replied. “It is the secret. I’m not gonna tell ya!”

