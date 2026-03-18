WEYMOUTH, Mass. — A local service member has been reunited with the cat she met while deployed more than 4,000 miles from home.

US Army Captain Emma Pennock told Boston 25 she spotted Guru while stationed in Poland. He had been living outside in the bitter cold temperatures. Emma says Guru came to her one night while she was walking home, creating a special bond.

Local service member reunited with cat she met while stationed overseas

SPCA International helped get Guru to Weymouth, where the pair reunited on Wednesday afternoon.

“He immediately ran over to me, which had not been typical at all of any of the other cats that I had seen on base,” Pennock described. “Having him here feels so surreal, but he’s doing right now exactly what we just talked about where he is just so fearless, he’s so brave, he truly is unfazed."

Captain Pennock told us she also just adopted a rescue dog. She says she is excited for her move to Maine to see her pets explore.

Local service member reunited with cat she met while stationed overseas

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