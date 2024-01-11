Local rivers still on the rise following Wednesday storm, expected to crest today

WILMINGTON, Mass. — Local rivers are still on the rise after Wednesday’s morning rain storm, which means flooding is still a concern for people who live in low-lying neighborhoods.

The National Weather Service reports that the following rivers have flood warnings extended for them:

Farmington River at Simsbury affects Hartford County.

Shawsheen River near Wilmington and Andover affecting Middlesex and Essex Counties.

Neponset River at Norwood affecting Norfolk and Suffolk Counties.

Sudbury River at Saxonville affecting Middlesex County.

Blackstone River at Woonsocket affecting Worcester and Providence Counties.

Assabet River at Maynard affecting Middlesex and Worcester Counties.

Charles River at Dover affecting Middlesex and Norfolk Counties.

Pawtuxet River at Cranston affecting Providence and Kent Counties.

Pawcatuck River At Westerly affecting Washington and New London counties.

Taunton River near Bridgewater affecting Bristol and Plymouth Counties.

Wood River at Hope Valley affecting Washington County.

The Shawsheen River is in flood stage, expected to crest at 7 a.m. and water is seen bubbling over Brown Street which turns into Whipple Road.

The river bed also expanded, flowing into yards.

The National Weather Service said the river water will reach almost 8 feet.

They predict flooding will happen in Wilmington through Tewksbury to Lawrence, including portions of Route 114 in Lawrence.

The river won’t fall below flood stage until late Friday morning.

RISING RIVERS 💧 The Shawsheen River is expected to crest this morning at almost 8 feet. The NWS has issued a flood warning for the river in parts of Wilmington, Tewksbury, and Lawrence. Other rivers around the state are also being watched after yesterday’s rain. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/E7JO4p7aNl — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) January 11, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group