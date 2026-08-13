Local organization asking for donations to aid those affected by Colombia earthquake

Mass. — Rescue teams continue to work around the clock Wednesday night as they continue to search for thousands of people still missing after Monday’s devastating 7.4 earthquake in Colombia.

According to the Associated Press, over 260 people have died.

Newly-named president Abelardo de la Espriella, nearly 500 people were reported missing, though civilian-run databases put that number at more than 4,100.

The New England Association for Colombian Children is asking for donations to help send relief to those in need.

The organization was founded 16 years ago by a group of Colombian-Americans living in Massachusetts.

Margarita Duque Escallon, a volunteer, says that the organization has come a long way.

“So we started it with the process of getting together and got us settled and registered as a 501C3,” Escallon says. “It’s been 16 years. And so far, we have been able to fund projects in Colombia that are helping children according to our mission, which is health, food, and nutrition, education.”

Escallon says that anyone can donate.

“It’s so important to donate because the need at this time is about food, especially housing. It’s about water. It’s about medicines. It’s also about rescue efforts. Also, there are a lot of children who have been affected.”

If you would like to donate, visit their website here: https://givebutter.com/colombian-earthquake?ref=elplaneta.com

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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