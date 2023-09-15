Local nurse leaves hospital job to start her own wellness company

BOSTON — A local nurse had worked her way up and had a stable career, but when the pandemic hit, she realized she was missing something. She made the difficult decision to leave her job and start her own business — focusing on preventative care and wellness.

Mariah Frisella is a registered nurse and worked at a New Hampshire hospital for a decade. She served in various roles from ICU to management, but really missed that one-on-one connection with her patients.

“I feel like I’ve always had an entrepreneurial spirit and I’ve always wanted more out of my nursing career,” said Mariah Frisella, of Origin Wellness Co. “But to be honest, I think I even thought to myself that nurses can’t own businesses. They can’t own their own practices, which is completely false.”

When the pandemic hit and a lot of us were more isolated than ever, Mariah knew she needed to make a change.

“It was the hardest, easiest decision that I think I needed to make,” said Frisella. “I knew what was right for me and my family, but it was it was still a very difficult decision to leave my job. I had a very decorated career. I was very well respected, and I had worked really hard for the position that I had. But I felt like I could make an impact in a better way, in a more fulfilling way outside of the hospital setting.”

At the time, Mariah was receiving IV vitamin therapy. With a lot of research, she realized that was a way she could gain back that one-on-one care while helping others bring their bodies to a place of healing — and created Origin Wellness Co.

“I really felt like there was a void here in the market with IV vitamin therapy,” said Frisella. “So I said, let’s go. Let’s do it.”

When Mariah first started doing IV therapy, she envisioned having just a mobile business. But now she just recently opened her second clinic in New Hampshire.

Mariah has four RNs and a nurse practitioner that administers the IVs. The solution bypasses the gut and sends the vitamins immediately into the bloodstream. Mariah says IV vitamin therapy is a form of preventative care for several ailments—such as headaches, warding off sickness, and muscle recovery. Her clients this time of year tend to be student-athletes and teachers.

“I usually always get sick in the fall after you’re off of the summer and you go back and then there’s a bunch of kids, you’re inevitably going to get sick,” said Jennifer LaBranche, a teacher for 20 years in New Hampshire. “And so now I kind of had started doing it once a month and got into a system, and I’m definitely less sick than I have before.”

“I was waking up feeling refreshed after, you know, hitting different body parts for workouts,” said Nathan Laliberte, a lacrosse player at Bryant University. “You know, for the whole month I was completely revived.”

Nate and Brian Cameron say they also experienced better sleep, which helps keep their minds fresh.

“Mentally getting ready for games, preparing, it can be draining, and feeling sharp mentally is a big thing,” said Brian Cameron, who played lacrosse at Rutgers and will now be coaching at Holy Cross. “And I really thought that I kind of was drained and then once I got the IV therapy, it gave me a strong boost.”

As Mariah continues to grow Origin Wellness Co by collaborating with other local businesses, she enjoys spending more time with her clients, educating them on how they can bring their bodies back to their origin.

“I really feel like the impact that I can make in the community is much greater,” said Frisella. “Owning my own practice and empowering the nurses that we employ than I ever had with working in corporate.”

