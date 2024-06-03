Local Navy vet gets overdue high school diploma after 61-year wait

A local veteran received a well-overdue honor last week.

Ronald “Soupy” Sayles graduated from Norfolk County Agricultural High School in Walpole in 1963 but had to miss graduation after being drafted into the Navy for the Vietnam War.

During an event last week, the school found out he never got his diploma. After scouring the “dusty crevices” of the school, Sayles’ original diploma, as well as his final report card, his school picture, and a yearbook.

During his 61 years in between graduation and receiving his diploma, Sayles served a full Navy tour with a stint in Bermuda and eventually Vietnam, finally returning to the States after suffering injuries in the war. Sayles then worked in construction and raised a family, settling down in New Hampshire.

“Congratulations Mr. Sayles! We know you will find a very special place for a well-earned diploma. We are so proud that you are part of Aggie family,” the school posted on Facebook.

