Local lawyers tie the knot in glamorous North Shore wedding

BEVERLY, Mass. — Two prominent lawyers tied the knot in an extravagant wedding in Beverly over the weekend.

Hailey Jenkins and Anthony D’Ambrosio, were married Saturday in a high-end ceremony.

Featured guests included Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll and several other Massachusetts political and business leaders.

The newlyweds have been recognized as rising stars in the Massachusetts legal and political universe and will reside on Revere Beach.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group