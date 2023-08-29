Local executive chef shares fun breakfast ideas as students return to school

Robert Sisca, executive chef at Bistro du Midi and The Banks Fish House in Boston, joined Boston 25 News to share some fun breakfast ideas for parents to prepare as their children return to class for a new school year.

One recipe Sisca shared was banana mango salsa:

1 ea. bananas, halved then sliced

½ cup mango, diced

¼ cup maple syrup

1 tsp. lime juice

1 tsp. fresh ginger, minced

mix all together

He also showed us a colorful and fun DIY yogurt parfait with granola and berries, a breakfast flatbread with eggs, bacon, and cheese, and avocado toast with heirloom tomatoes and fresh herbs topped with egg.

