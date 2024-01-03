Local doctors urge precautions with flu, COVID-19 cases on the rise again

BOSTON — As cases of flu and COVID-19 are on the rise again, doctors and public health officials are urging people to get vaccinated and take precautions to avoid the spread of potentially serious respiratory illnesses.

Dr. Daniel Kuritzkes, chief of the Division of Infectious Diseases at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, said he expects COVID and flu numbers to continue to rise following the holiday and given the typical peak flu season from the end of January into February. But the volume of hospital visits for all types of respiratory illnesses has remained steady, he said.

“There’s clearly been an increase in the cases of COVID-19, as well as an increase in influenza cases or cases of influenza-like illness,” Kuritzkes said. “But overall, as a proportion of emergency department visits, respiratory illnesses sort of plateaued. It’s been between 16 and 17 percent now for about four to six weeks. So, I think within that 17 percent, we’re seeing more COVID-19 and more flu, less RSV, which is good, because fewer children are getting sick.”

Kuritzkes estimated about 40 people are currently admitted to the hospital for COVID-19 – an increase from the low 30s in recent weeks.

To prevent contracting the highly contagious illnesses, Kuritzkes urges people who are eligible, especially those who are medically predisposed to getting severe COVID-19, to get vaccinated for both the flu and COVID-19 and encourages people in big crowds and tight indoor spaces to wear masks.

As of Tuesday, doctors at Mass General Brigham were required to wear masks when interacting with patients because the percentage of patients at regional hospitals and outpatient facilities had exceeded the 2.85 percent threshold in the healthcare system’s new policy. Patients and visitors are strongly encouraged to wear a hospital mask as well.

Kuritzkes says people who are sick should test to find out what they have, as there are different, effective treatments for both COVID-19 and influenza.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) urges immunocompromised people who test positive for COVID-19 to get treatment.

“With COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise, it is important that people who get sick and are at higher risk for severe illness get on treatment in the first days of illness because symptoms can change and worsen quickly,” an advisory on the website reads. “While these antivirals are effective at preventing severe disease, not enough people are taking them. If more people at higher risk for severe illness get treatment in a timely manner, we will save lives.”

Kuritzkes urges those returning to work or school to do so only after being fever-free for 24 hours and once symptoms are improving.

“If you’re having continuous high fevers if you’re having shortness of breath, if you’re having worsening cough, those would all be reasons to go and see a doctor,” Kuritzkes said.

