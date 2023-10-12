Local Crumbl Cookies location raising eyebrows for job posting

A Crumbl Cookie location in Dartmouth is under fire after an unauthorized job posting asking potential candidates to work an unpaid trial shift.

The job posting for overnight prep work was posted by a personal account on Facebook.

The post has since been edited to remove the requirement of the unpaid trial shift.

The Dartmouth location did not respond to media requests for comment.

A corporate spokesperson for the cookie company called the post ‘unacceptable’ and said swift and appropriate action was taken against the franchise.

This is not the first time Crumbl has violated labor laws. According to the U.S. Department of Labor

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

