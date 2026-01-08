Local cardiologist on how to keep your heart healthy during Patriots’ postseason run

Patriots fans might be feeling nervous before the team’s first playoff game in years and while Pats Nation is used to success, turning on the TV Sunday night could be stressful.

Dr. Shady Abohashem, a cardiologist at the Mass General Brigham Heart and Vascular Institute, joined Boston 25 to remind fans to be mindful of their hearts while enduring the ups and downs of the playoffs.

