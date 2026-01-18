Local builder encourages younger generation to consider trade jobs amid worker shortage

Massachusetts is facing a dual challenge in the housing market—a shortage of supply with a shrinking construction workforce. The state has announced a couple of programs to help boost trade programs, but a local builder says a few more changes to need to happen to entice workers. — Massachusetts is facing a dual challenge in the housing market—a shortage of supply with a shrinking construction workforce. The state has announced a couple of programs to help boost trade programs, but a local builder says a few more changes to need to happen to entice workers.

“We typically we do a lot of like the full height backsplash,” said Vinny Silva, as he showed off a new home his company just built.

28-year-old Vinny Silva is the owner of his construction business, VS Construction, building luxury homes in the greater Boston area.

“We like to like make it look like the cabinet,” added Silva.

Instead of going to college after graduating from Malden High School, Vinny started working for a construction company where he got hands on experience.

“I learned the lot, but. Just enough of each thing I needed to know to get me into a position that I could then start my business.

Silva now has his own employees and hires sub-contractors for his large renovations and new home construction.

With many homeowners locked in at low rates, Silva says many people aren’t looking to sell and instead are taking on big renovation projects.

“So the demand for construction is so high right now that it feels like most people just can’t really, it really feels like we can’t keep up because we don’t have, you know, a qualified workforce,” said Silva.

“We painted it in this beautiful, deep black,” said Marcos Azevedo, owner of Azevedo Group.

Marcos Azevedo’s employees painted the home. Azevedo also didn’t go to college after graduating from Somerville High School—but knew he didn’t want to become a painter like his dad.

“I never wanted to go into that because I remember seeing him get home and he looked tired and dirty and I was like, I don’t need to do that, right?,” said Azevedo.

But after meeting Silva and seeing his success, Azevedo started his own painting company. His biggest challenge isn’t finding the work—it’s finding quality employees.

“This past year I can’t count the amount of times that I had to delay projects, or I had not take some projects just because of a lack of labor and being able to find good workers.

Both say the lack of labor coupled with the crackdown on immigration has made it difficult to fill jobs—but there is help on the way. Governor Maura Healey announced a $2.1 million investment to expand apprenticeship programs in the ‘Home for Everyone’ initiative.

The governor also announced $24.2 million in grants to expand career and technical training programs—and there is also a plan to add 3,000 new vocational school seats over the next three years.

“Going against the norm at the time was a big thing and I think that’s a big thing that we should be changing,” said Silva. “What the norm actually is.”

Silva and Azevedo say there is plenty of opportunity and job security in the trades. They’re looking for workers who not only want to do a good job—but also feel like they are making a difference.

“And one day you’re going to get to look back and say, hey, what I did was important,” said Azevedo. “I got do something that forever changed this person’s life forever because this is now their home. And you know how important a home is for every family.”

Silva says one of his goals for this year is to speak at some tech schools and bring on some interns—to change the narrative around the trades and show firsthand how important they are.

