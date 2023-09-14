Local

Live updates: New England bracing for arrival of Hurricane Lee

By Boston 25 News Staff
By Boston 25 News Staff

WHAT TO KNOW:

Hurricane Lee is poised to deliver heavy rain, strong wind gusts, and storm surge flooding to parts of Massachusetts this weekend.

Tropical storm warnings, tropical storm watches, and storm surge watches have been posted in the Bay State as Lee takes aim at New England on a path north through the Atlantic Ocean.

At midday Thursday, Lee was located 245 miles southwest of Bermuda, with maximum sustained winds of 90 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Hurricane Lee in Massachusetts: Latest maps, timeline, possible impacts

Lee is forecast to approach the coast of New England and Atlantic Canada as a Category 1 storm on Friday and Saturday.

Rain and wind could start impacting eastern Massachusetts late Friday night before peaking Saturday morning and tapering off Saturday night.

LIVE UPDATES:

9/14/23, 3 p.m.

The Steamship Authority announces that Nantucket service disruptions may start Friday night and both routes will see cancellations Saturday.

The length of the service disruptions will depend on how quickly the storm moves through the area and the condition of the seas and our facilities after the winds die down. 

Cancellation fees for any travel booked for Friday, Saturday, or Sunday have been waived.

9/14/23, 2:45 p.m.

Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell announces that FEMA is ready to support Massachusetts as needed with heavy rainfall in the forecast through Saturday night.

9/14/23, 1 p.m.

Hy-Line Cruises announced that all service between Hyannis/Martha’s Vineyard and direct inter-island service between Martha’s Vineyard/Nantucket has been canceled on Friday and Saturday. Hyannis/Nantucket service will run on a trip-by-trip basis for Friday with service interruptions anticipated.

9/14/23, 11 a.m.

The National Weather Service issues tropical storm warnings for portions of southeastern Massachusetts, including Cape Cod and Nantucket, cautioning residents that there is the potential for life-threatening storm surge flooding.

9/14/23, 9 a.m.

National Hurricane Center Director Dr. Michael Brennan tells Boston 25 News that Lee “continues to get bigger” as it pushes north.

“The trend is Lee continues to get bigger. That’s the main message,” Brennan said. “Impacts are going to extend well away from the center.”

Brennan said Lee will likely pass east of the coast of Massachusetts, but effects from the storm’s tropical force wind field will be felt.

Director of the National Hurricane Center talks about the impact of Hurricane Lee in New England

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read