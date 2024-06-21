Live updates: Fans filling streets of Boston as Celtics set for championship duck boat parade

BOSTON — The 2024 NBA champion Boston Celtics will ride the city’s iconic duck boats in a rolling rally through the city on Friday in a massive celebration of Banner 18.

Live streaming coverage of the parade begins at 10 a.m. on Boston 25 News.

More than one million people are expected to line the streets of Boston from Causeway Street to Boylston Street to catch a glimpse of the champs holding the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

This rolling rally, a tradition for championship teams in Boston, marks the 13th duck boat parade in the city. Six have been held for the Patriots, four for the Red Sox, one for the Bruins, and the Celtics celebration came in 2008.

‘We’re excited’: Boston Duck Tour team ready to honor Celtics with rolling rally ☘️



Got a look at how they prep the duck boats for the Celtics players 👇https://t.co/QenuuEJLOT @boston25 @BostonDuckTours — Litsa Pappas (@LitsaPappas) June 21, 2024

The team will gather inside the TD Garden at 10 a.m. before climbing in the duck boats.

The parade is slated to get underway at 11 a.m. outside TD Garden. The duck boats will then head over to City Hall Plaza and wind down Tremont Street past the Boston Common before turning onto Boylston Street toward the final destination at the Hynes Convention Center.

There are several parking restrictions and street closures in place.

Live updates:

8:45 a.m. -- Celtics fans are grabbing their spots on Tremont Street.

☘️Celtics fans are grabbing their spots on Tremont St. the parade is expected to start around 11 a.m. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/CKCYkA2zm8 — Joanna Bouras (@JoannaBouras) June 21, 2024

8 a.m. -- Crowds have gathered on Causeway Street for the Celtics championship parade.

7 a.m. -- Make way for duck boats! The Boston Duck Tour amphibious vehicles arrive at TD Garden.

MAKE WAY FOR DUCK BOATS 🦆 ☘️ pic.twitter.com/C7zas7CBue — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) June 21, 2024

6:30 a.m. -- Crews were out early setting up barriers and closing streets for the Celtics championship parade.

Crews were out early this morning setting up barriers and closing streets for the Celtics Championship Parade pic.twitter.com/8qkOgYBTY7 — Boston 25 News (@boston25) June 21, 2024

6 a.m. -- Humidity stays high, but temperatures are kept in check during the parade! Watch out for a stray shower or storm towards the end of festivities, but don’t forget the sunscreen either.

Humidity stays high, but temperatures are kept in check during the parade! Watch out for a stray shower or storm towards the end of festivities, but don't forget the sunscreen either #DifferentHere pic.twitter.com/wky0yK63eU — Tucker Antico (@tuckerweather) June 21, 2024

