LIVE UPDATES: New Hampshire primary election results expected soon as most polls close

NEW HAMPSHIRE — Granite Staters flocked to the polls Tuesday to cast their votes in the pivotal 2024 first-in-the-nation primary, which pitted former President Donald Trump against former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley.

The New Hampshire primary officially became a one-on-one race on Sunday when Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis dropped out of the 2024 race for president and endorsed Trump.

The small town of Dixville Notch in northern New Hampshire cast the first ballots of the primary at midnight -- a tradition that dates back to 1960. Most polling areas in New Hampshire opened as early as 6 a.m. and some remain open as late as 8 p.m.

Trump is eyeing a win against Haley after emerging victorious in the Iowa caucuses, while President Joe Biden is hoping to avoid embarrassment by prevailing in a Democratic primary where he isn’t even on the ballot.

Biden’s name wasn’t included on the New Hampshire Democratic primary ballot after state party officials refused to go along with new rules that put South Carolina’s primary election before theirs.

Democratic supporters have been encouraged to write in President Biden’s name in on the ballot.

Jan. 23, 2024, 7 p.m.:

Most polling locations in New Hampshire are now closed for the evening. Some spots will remain open to voters until 8 p.m.

Results in the GOP primary election battle between Donald Trump and Nikki Haley are expected to roll in.

Jan. 23, 2024, 6:15 p.m.:

At least 10 communities in the Granite State have requested more ballots as Donald Trump and Nikki Haley face off in Tuesday’s GOP primary.

The New Hampshire’s Secretary of State’s Office confirmed that Hanover, Hopkinton, Holderness, Amherst, Brentwood, Concord, Hollis, Newmarket, Windham, and Manchester have asked for additional ballots.

A spokesperson for the Secretary of State’s Office said voter “turnout looks strong!”

Jan. 23, 2024, 5:15 p.m.: About 4 in 10 Republican voters identify immigration as the most important issue facing the U.S. By contrast, 3 in 10 Republican voters say the economy is their priority, according to AP VoteCast.

About 7 in 10 say immigrants do more to hurt the country than help it. And 8 in 10 favor building a wall along the southern border.

AP VoteCast is a survey of more than 1,890 New Hampshire voters who were taking part in the Republican primary and 873 Democratic primary voters. The survey is conducted by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

New Hampshire has a bigger percentage of unaffiliated voters than Iowa.

Jan. 23, 2024, 2:57 p.m.: Dean Phillips shakes hands at voting site

Democratic presidential candidate Dean Phillips was spotted earlier in the day shaking the hands of poll workers and voters at a school gymnasium in Derry.

The Minnesota congressman entered the race in October in an event outside New Hampshire’s statehouse, saying, “It is time for the torch to be passed to a new generation of American leaders.”

Phillips is highly unlikely to wrest the Democratic presidential nomination away from Biden, even if the president suffers an embarrassing loss Tuesday in a state where he’s not even on the ballot. Still, his run offers a symbolic challenge to national Democrats trying to project the idea that there is no reason to doubt the president’s electability.

Jan. 23, 2024, 2 p.m.: Democratic voter says he’s ‘absolutely’ excited to support Biden

Democrat Durwood Sargent, 79, cast a write-in vote for Biden on Tuesday and said he’d be excited to support him in the general election.

He said he wasn’t offended that the president kept his name off the ballot to comply with the Democratic National Committee’s new primary calendar that bumped New Hampshire from its first-in-the-nation spot.

“It’s not a big deal. They’ve made a big deal out of it. The president’s got a country to run,” he said.

Sargent said he’s “absolutely” excited to support Biden if he’s the nominee in November.

“He’s done tremendous stuff for this country,” he said. “In particular, he’s the first president to stand with striking workers.”

Jan. 23, 2024, 1:50 p.m.:

Former president Donald Trump met with supporters in New Hampshire outside a polling place in Londonderry. Trump spoke with reporters about a “wildcard” aspect to the New Hampshire primaries, which allows unenrolled registered voters to cast ballots in either the Republican or Democratic primaries.

“You have people who could vote that aren’t Republicans,” said Trump. “What’s that all about? I mean, nobody ever saw anything like that. But I love this state. We’ve done well here before.”

Former president Donald Trump meets with supporters outside a polling location in Londonderry, NH Former president Donald Trump meets with supporters outside a polling location in Londonderry, NH

Jan. 23, 2024, 10 a.m.: Haley says her sweep of tiny Dixville Notch is a good start that gives her campaign momentum heading into the day.

“Right now we’ll take whatever we can take,” Haley told reporters while visiting a polling place in Hampton on Tuesday morning. She said she was grateful for the six registered voters in the resort town who turned out to vote for her.

Haley also vowed to continue with her campaign even if she doesn’t have a good night in New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary.

Nikki Haley speaking to reporters while visiting a polling place in Hampton on Tuesday morning

“We’re going to South Carolina. We have put in the ad buy. We are there. This has always been a marathon. It’s never been a sprint. We wanted to be strong in Iowa. We wanted to be stronger than that in New Hampshire. We’re going to be even stronger than that in South Carolina,” she said.

Jan. 23, 2024, 7 a.m.:

Polls have opened in New Hampshire, some voters waited in line beginning at 5 a.m. to cast their ballots.

It’s 5:59 am. These voters are ready to cast their ballots in the #NHPrimary pic.twitter.com/dzSTxnZGjB — Kelly Sullivan (@ksullivannews) January 23, 2024

Jan. 23, 2024, 6 a.m.:

Polls are beginning to open across much of New Hampshire as the state’s famously independent-minded electorate makes its pick for the 2024 presidential nominees.

In the first results released early Tuesday, all six registered voters of tiny Dixville Notch cast their ballots for Haley over Trump. The resort town is the only one in New Hampshire this year that opted to vote at midnight.

The Democratic side is different, though. The Democratic National Committee revamped the voting calendar to put South Carolina first, but New Hampshire Democrats defied the new order and opted to hold their primary Tuesday, as well. Biden’s name isn’t on the ballot as a result, but his allies are mounting a write-in campaign for him.

Jan. 23, 2024, 5 a.m.:

The six registered voters of tiny Dixville Notch in New Hampshire all cast their ballots for Nikki Haley at midnight.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

