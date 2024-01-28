List of school closings and delays in Mass. as winter storm moves in

Some schools in Massachusetts have begun to announce closings and delays for students on Monday as a winter storm brings a wet and snowy mix our way Sunday night.

Click here for a list of school closings and delays

A winter storm warning has been issued in Mass. as parts of the state could see half a foot of snow to start the week.

Northern Berkshire, Western Franklin, Western Hampshire, Northern Worcester and Northwest Middlesex County are all in a winter storm warming.

Southern Berkshire, Western Hampden, Eastern Franklin, Central Middlesex County, Southern Worcester, Western Essex, Eastern Essex, Southeast Middlesex, Western Norfolk, Eastern Hampden, and Eastern Hampshire counties are under a winter weather advisory, according to the National Weather Service.

There will be slick travel on the roads on Sunday as well as Monday as snow and rain move in.

For updates on the forecast, click here to visit the Boston 25 Weather page.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group