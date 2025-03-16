Lincoln police searching for New York man allegedly involved in late-night shooting

LINCOLN, Mass. — Lincoln police are searching for a man from New York they believe was involved in a shooting late Saturday night.

Officials believe 20-year-old Justin Warner from Clay, New York was in the area of South Great Road near the Weston town line when gunshots were heard, Lincoln police said.

A police officer who responded to the reported gunshots found a vehicle parked in the conservation parking lot and two guns - an AK-47 and a 9mm handgun.

The officer was able to play a 20-year-old Lincoln resident in custody but Warner allegedly ran away on foot.

Weston police, Wayland police and Concord police helped search the area for the suspect.

Waltham police flew a drone and members of Massachusetts State Police also provided a K9 unit to help with the search but authorities were not able to find Warner.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

