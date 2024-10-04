‘This is a life changer’: Local non-profit teaching, training workers while improving communities

A local nonprofit is connecting and empowering people in some of the most remote places in the world. Project Trinite is educating and training college graduates in Kenya and Haiti so that they can be hired globally while building up their own community. In this remote village in Kenya---there is no running water and no electricity---but there is a POD—a portable online development system—and it’s already transforming the community.

“It’s nothing more than a storage container,” said Matt Glenn, a Project Trinite Board Member.

Matt Glenn of Plymouth used to own an electrical contracting firm. Now, he’s using his knowledge to transform these 20 foot shipping containers into training centers.

“We’ve already deployed two of them and we have 60 people training for work and we have four coaches, two in each country,” said Glenn.

Inside each pod are desks, laptops and tv screens, on the outside are cameras for security and connectivity through Starlink.

“All our technology is connected on a global mesh network,” said Dave Connor, the Executive Director of Project Trinite. “So all our computers talk to each other and from any location we can see and understand and help assist with whatever needs to happen from here.”

Project Trinite Executive Director Dave Connor also installed solar panels on top—providing electricity to more than just the POD.

“We’ve run electric lines up to our local schools,” said Connor. “So now we have power lighting inside the school and outside the school and also outlets for the teachers to use equipment that they’ve never been able to use before. So we essentially have created a power plant inside a community.”

People living in the rural communities spend months learning and training in these pods for jobs that companies are struggling to fill---like coding, medical billing and customer service.

“And then what we guarantee the company is you’re going to hire Project Trinite and we take care of all of the out-of-country employment costs and insurance and benefits,” said Glenn.

All while Project Trinite puts money back into the community.

“We’re going to build a residential center with houses,” said Glenn. “And we’re going to put running water, which is unheard of, toilets.”

The founders of Project Trinite say the goal it to empower the underserved areas by turning them into growing communities.

“If we find enough employers and there are enough jobs, what’s the limit?” said Glenn. “This is a life changer for these people.”

Project Trinite also plans to put a POD in South Africa. The non-profit says it will have dozens of workers trained and ready to go when companies start to hire them at the start of the new year

