Lexington firefighter paramedics help deliver baby during morning call

LEXINGTON, Mass. — Two Lexington firefighter paramedics helped deliver a baby during an early morning call on Thursday.

Lance Garden and Jake Green were called to the scene of the Bedford Plaza Hotel for a woman reportedly in active labor.

The Bedford Fire Department was already on the scene, but their ambulance was out on another call. Upon arrival, the woman’s contractions were less than five minutes apart.

A Bedford firefighter drove the ambulance while Garden and Green helped deliver the baby.

Gardner and Green were able to deliver the baby, cut the umbilical cord, and hand the child to the mother for skin-to-skin contact until they arrived at the hospital.

Both paramedics went through training during school to prepare them for something like this but they never experienced it.

“I’ve been a paramedic for a little over five years, to have that be a first for me was definitely exciting,” said Garden. “Being able to help that mother and to hand her baby to her for the first time, it was definitely an experience unlike anything else.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

