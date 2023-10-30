Lewiston schools to reopen with ‘light schedule, reflection time’ days after mass shooting killed 18

LEWISTON, Maine. — Lewiston school district leaders announce their transition plan for students and faculty’s return to the classroom days after 18 people were killed in Maine’s deadliest mass shooting.

School leaders will be spending the next three weeks easing local students back to classes, building plenty of time for counseling and self-care, according to press release sent on Monday.

“School day with intentionally light schedule, reflection time, and just gathering,” Superintendent Jake Langlais said.

Schools throughout the district have been on lockdown since Wednesday evening, after Langlais learned that 40-year-old Robert Card had gone on a shooting rampage at the Just-In-Time bowling alley and Schmenegee’s Bar and Grille, killing 18 people and injuring 13.

Police respond to an active shooter situation in Lewiston, Maine, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023.

Accoridng to superintendent Langlais release, Monday, October 30 will be for staff only.

“This approach allows for gradual re-establishment of routine. Space for staff and families to stay connected to their well-being and grieving,” Langlais wrote.

Students are welcome back to the classroom on Tuesday for a light school day. However Langlais is asking kids to not wear Halloween costumes to school at this time.

“We want to avoid triggering someone else’s pain while trying to start the healing process. We will plan for another time to do so once we know where people are on their road to coping, grieving, and healing,” said Langlais.

Next week, according to the schedule, regular school days will include “slowly increasing academic engagement and routines,” with the following week featuring mostly normal school days.

Wednesdays for the next three weeks, November 1, 8 and 15, will be early-release days. According to Langlais, the purpose is “to keep a pulse on how everyone is doing and provide support.

There will not be a professional learning agenda but adult support where needed.” There will also be an early release day on Friday, Nov. 3. There will be no school on Friday, Nov. 10, in observance of Veterans Day.

He said the district will also make a conscious effort not to rush the grieving process and give people space when they need it.

For those with questions about the plan, Langlais said the district will hold an electronic interactive meeting Monday at 6 p.m. at the Longley School on Birch Street, to walk through details, share information and answer questions.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

