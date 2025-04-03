Leominster man indicted for manslaughter in Fitchburg overdose death

WORCESTER — A Leominster man is facing involuntary manslaughter and drug distribution charges in connection with an overdose death in Fitchburg in June 2024, the district attorney said Thursday.

Eric Stone, 39, of Leominster was indicted by a Worcester County Grand Jury last week on charges of involuntary manslaughter, distribution of a class A substance, fentanyl, and a distribution of cocaine, Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early said in a statement.

Stone was initially arrested by State Police detectives assigned to Early’s office on Jan. 24. He was arraigned in Fitchburg District Court. The judge set a cash bail of $25,000. Stone has been in custody since his arrest, Early said.

On June 20, 2024, State Police detectives assigned to Early’s office responded to the unattended death of a 44-year-old man at a home in Fitchburg.

Detectives determined that Stone supplied the man with cocaine and fentanyl in the early morning hours of June 20, just prior to his death, Early said.

The indictment moves the case to Worcester Superior Court, where Stone is expected to be arraigned on April 7.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

