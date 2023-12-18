Lengthy delays, hundreds of flight cancellations at Boston’s Logan Airport as storm blows through

BOSTON — Lengthy delays remain for travelers waiting to fly out of Boston’s Logan Airport after the Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop on Monday morning due to strong wind.

All flights out of Logan were grounded until 11 a.m. after gusts in the city hit 53 mph, the FAA said in an advisory.

The FAA ultimately lifted the ground stop but ground delays with an average wait time of 134 minutes were still in place Monday afternoon.

#DEVELOPING: Flights out of Logan Airport have been grounded until 11 am due to high winds.



182 flights were delayed and 141 were cancelled this morning out of Logan, according to FlightAware. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/vJtHXL4O57 — Daniel Coates (@danielcoates_25) December 18, 2023

As of 1 p.m., there were 316 flight delays at Logan and 204 flight cancellations at Logan due to storm-related concerns, according to FlightAware.

High wind warnings and wind advisories were posted across the region.

Strongest gusts of the morning so far 💨 Power outage and wind damage reports will peak now through lunchtime. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/7SqBIjjMkm — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) December 18, 2023

MEMA reported nearly 300,000 power outages as wind gusts toppled trees and downed power lines.

Wind was expected to peak mid-morning through early afternoon, according to the Boston 25 Weather team.

For more visit the Boston 25 Weather Page.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 20 Salem, NH: Tree on Home Salem, NH: Tree on Home

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group