Lengthy delays after tractor-trailer rolls over, spills trash on Mass Pike/I-495 ramp in Hopkinton

HOPKINTON, Mass. — Authorities are warning drivers of hourslong delays after a tractor-trailer rolled over and spilled trash on a ramp that carries traffic from the Massachusetts Turnpike onto Interstate 495 in Hopkinton on Wednesday morning.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash on the eastbound ramp to 495 around 10 a.m. found a large truck resting on its side and garbage scattered all over the road, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The ramp is currently closed to traffic and troopers estimate that it will take about two hours to clear the mess.

Hopkinton crash (Wilson, Peter (CMG-Boston))

The truck driver suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area until further notice.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

