‘Legend of the game’: Bruins reveal plan to retire longtime captain’s jersey number

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins on Monday announced a plan to honor a longtime captain and a defensive stalwart who played an integral role in leading the franchise to its first Stanley Cup championship in nearly 40 years.

The Bruins will bestow the club’s highest honor upon Zdeno Chara by retiring his No. 33 during a special ceremony at TD Garden before a game against the Seattle Kraken on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026.

Chara’s No. 33 will be the 13th number retired by the organization and the first to be raised to the rafters since Willie O’Ree’s No. 22 was retired in January 2022.

“The rafters are a fitting home for 33, because there will never be another Zdeno Chara,” Bruins Owner and Governor Jeremy M. Jacobs said in a statement. “From his skill, size, and physical dominance on the ice, to his leadership in the locker room and impact on the Boston community, Zee is a legend of the game and the ultimate Bruin.”

The Slovakian won the Stanley Cup with the Bruins in 2011, becoming the first captain to bring a championship to Boston since 1972. He later appeared in two additional Stanley Cup Final series with the Bruins in 2013 and 2019. His impressive 14 Game 7 playoff appearances are also tied with Patrice Bergeron for the most by an NHL player.

“It is truly beyond words to see my jersey, number 33, raised to the rafters at TD Garden,” Chara said in a statement. “This honor is greater than anything I could have imagined when I first came to Boston. I am forever grateful to the Bruins organization for trusting me to lead, to all my teammates past and present, to the fans whose passion and energy made Boston feel like home, and to my family who made everything possible. This moment is not just mine – it belongs to all of us.”

Chara first signed with Boston in July 2006 and served as team captain for the entirety of his 14-year stint with the Black-and-Gold, making him the second-longest tenured captain in club history behind Ray Bourque. In that time, he appeared in 1,023 career games with Boston, totaling 148 goals and 333 assists for 481 points.

“From the moment he arrived in Boston in 2006, Zdeno Chara brought with him an unmatched presence, combining size, strength, and skill with a leadership style that elevated everyone around him,” Bruins President Cam Neely said in a statement. “Zdeno set the standard with his professionalism, his legendary work ethic, and his fierce competitiveness, and he did it all while representing our organization with the utmost class. As someone who has experienced what it means to have your number hanging in the rafters, I can say without a doubt that Zdeno’s No. 33 belongs there. It will serve as a permanent reminder of his place as one of the greatest Bruins of all time.”

The 6-foot-9 defenseman, who currently serves as a hockey operations advisor and mentor for the Bruins, also played for the New York Islanders, Washington Capitals, and Ottawa Senators during his career.

Tickets to the game against the Kraken on Chara’s jersey number retirement night are available for purchase. Additional details, including doors open time, fan activations, ceremony start time, and broadcast information, will be shared closer to the date.

Chara retired from the National Hockey League in September 2022, signing a one-day contract with the Bruins.

