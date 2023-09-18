5 people shot in Dorchester, multiple have life-threatening injuries, police say

BOSTON — Boston police investigating a shooting that left five people injured in the Franklin Field housing community in Dorchester Sunday night.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the area of 50 Ames Street around 8:30 p.m. and found several people shot.

Police confirm all five victims were transported to local hospitals with serious injuries.

In a press conference Sunday night Police Commissioner Michael Cox said two of the shooting victims are juveniles and one of the children has life-threatening injuries. Three of the victims are adults, police said.

A Boston 25 source confirms an 11-year-old and 14-year-old were the two of the juvenile victims who were shot.

Neighbors tell Boston 25 News that kids were playing in the area at the time of the shooting.

Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden, Mayor Michelle Wu and other city leaders responding to the scene late Sunday night.

Authorities asking the public for help in locating the shooting suspect.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

