At least 5 hospitalized after blaze at multi-family home in East Boston spreads to nearby buildings

BOSTON — At least five people were taken to the hospital after a raging six-alarm blaze at a multi-family home in East Boston spread to nearby buildings on Tuesday morning, officials said.

Crews responding to a report of a fire at a large residential building on Meridian Street around 5 a.m. learned flames had traveled to at least two nearby structures, according to the Boston Fire Department.

There was no word on the extent of the injuries suffered by those who were transported from the scene.

“Heavy smoke fills the neighborhood as companies continue to battle the fire,” the department wrote in a tweet around 5:40 a.m. “All members have been ordered out of the fire building.”

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 19 East Boston Fire (Boston Fire Department)

The department later said that the close proximity of the houses caused the fire to spread to a home next door and a building in the rear.

Video from the scene showed several fire trucks and crews on ladders working to knock down the blaze. Crews were also spotted fighting the flames from adjacent houses.

“Companies are attacking the exposure building with an interior and exterior attack and from the roof deck from the building in the rear to keep it from spreading down the block,” the department said in a tweet shortly before 6:30 a.m.

The public is urged to avoid the area due to the heavy emergency response.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Companies are attacking the exposure building with and interior and exterior attack and from the roof deck from the building in the rear to keep it from spreading down block pic.twitter.com/zCEYGiMRNa — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) April 2, 2024

BREAKING: Boston EMS says five people have been transported to area hospitals after this multi family building caught fire in East Boston around 5 am. The flames spread to two other buildings. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/VtjHRhdJch — Kelly Sullivan (@ksullivannews) April 2, 2024

The close proximity of the houses has caused the fire to spread to the house next door and to the building in the rear.Companies continue to fight the fire from the adjacent houses pic.twitter.com/EZ1Shl5Xhh — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) April 2, 2024

Heavy smoke fills the neighborhood as companies continue to battle the fire , all members have been ordered out of the fire building. pic.twitter.com/yPELAb59lx — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) April 2, 2024

At approximately 5:00 heavy fire in a large multi family building on Meridian st East Boston that traveled to the adjacent building . Heavy fire throughout the building , this is now a 6 alarm. pic.twitter.com/MyGNTVDTZu — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) April 2, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group