Lawyers for Karen Read appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court, citing ‘double jeopardy’

While in the middle of jury selection, Karen Read’s legal team has appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Read’s lawyers state that the jury of her first trial had already agreed to drop her charges of second-degree murder and leaving the scene.

With her upcoming retrial, Read’s lawyers suggest that if she is being charged again with the previously dropped charges, then it would cause double jeopardy.

Read and her legal team have already had their argument of double jeopardy rejected by numerous courts so far, and are now appealing to the highest form of judicial court in the country.

Read is accused of killing her boyfriend, former police officer John O’Keefe, back in January of 2022.

Read the full documents here:

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

