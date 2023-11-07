Lawrence men sentenced for distributing fentanyl at VA Medical Center in Bedford

BOSTON — Two Lawrence men have been sentenced in federal court in Boston for conspiring to distribute fentanyl to individuals at the Bedford Veterans Affairs Medical Center.

Pedro Antonio Sanchez Bernabel, 31, was sentenced on Monday by U.S. District Court Judge Indira Talwani to 14 months in prison and three years of supervised release, Acting U.S. Attorney Josh Levy said in a statement.

Deiby Bladimil Casado Ruiz, 30, was sentenced on Nov. 1 by Talwani to 24 months in prison and three years of supervised release, Levy said.

On July 21, both Casado Ruiz and Bernabel pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and one count of distribution of fentanyl, Levy said.

Both men were charged in November 2022.

Prosecutors said between July 27, 2022 and November 2022, Bernabel and Casado Ruiz conspired to distribute more than 40 grams of fentanyl. Specifically, the men sold fentanyl to people at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Bedford, including one veteran who was seeking treatment at the medical center for a substance use disorder.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

