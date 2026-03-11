Local

Lawrence man arrested, facing numerous charges in Tewksbury

By Boston 25 News Staff
Lawrence man arrested, facing numerous charges in Tewksbury (Tewksbury Police Department)
By Boston 25 News Staff

TEWKSBURY, Mass. — A Lawrence man is facing multiple charges after being arrested in Tewksbury, Police Chief Ryan Columbus reports.

The incident occurred on Tuesday when police were alerted after a woman reported to police that a man was holding her against her will after taking her to a location on Main Street in Tewksbury.

An initial investigation revealed the suspect was 35-year-old Carlos Candelario. He was arrested at a motel on 95 Main Street.

“During a subsequent search of Candelario‘s room, officers located a loaded firearm and multiple bags of what are believed to be cocaine, crack cocaine, and fentanyl," Chief Columbus wrote.

Candelario was charged with the following:

  • Kidnapping
  • Rape
  • Deriving Support from Prostitution
  • Trafficking of a Person for Sexual Servitude
  • Possession with Intent to Distribute a Class D Drug
  • Possession with Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug (Three Counts)
  • Possession with Intent to Distribute a Class E Drug
  • Possession with Intent to Distribute a Class A Drug
  • Possession of a Firearm without an FID Card
  • Improper Storage of a Firearm

He was arraigned at Lowell District Court and is being held without bail.

These are allegations. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read