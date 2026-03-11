Lawrence man arrested, facing numerous charges in Tewksbury

TEWKSBURY, Mass. — A Lawrence man is facing multiple charges after being arrested in Tewksbury, Police Chief Ryan Columbus reports.
The incident occurred on Tuesday when police were alerted after a woman reported to police that a man was holding her against her will after taking her to a location on Main Street in Tewksbury.
An initial investigation revealed the suspect was 35-year-old Carlos Candelario. He was arrested at a motel on 95 Main Street.
“During a subsequent search of Candelario‘s room, officers located a loaded firearm and multiple bags of what are believed to be cocaine, crack cocaine, and fentanyl," Chief Columbus wrote.
Candelario was charged with the following:
- Kidnapping
- Rape
- Deriving Support from Prostitution
- Trafficking of a Person for Sexual Servitude
- Possession with Intent to Distribute a Class D Drug
- Possession with Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug (Three Counts)
- Possession with Intent to Distribute a Class E Drug
- Possession with Intent to Distribute a Class A Drug
- Possession of a Firearm without an FID Card
- Improper Storage of a Firearm
He was arraigned at Lowell District Court and is being held without bail.
These are allegations. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in court.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2026 Cox Media Group