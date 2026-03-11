Lawrence man arrested, facing numerous charges in Tewksbury

TEWKSBURY, Mass. — A Lawrence man is facing multiple charges after being arrested in Tewksbury, Police Chief Ryan Columbus reports.

The incident occurred on Tuesday when police were alerted after a woman reported to police that a man was holding her against her will after taking her to a location on Main Street in Tewksbury.

An initial investigation revealed the suspect was 35-year-old Carlos Candelario. He was arrested at a motel on 95 Main Street.

“During a subsequent search of Candelario‘s room, officers located a loaded firearm and multiple bags of what are believed to be cocaine, crack cocaine, and fentanyl," Chief Columbus wrote.

Candelario was charged with the following:

Kidnapping

Rape

Deriving Support from Prostitution

Trafficking of a Person for Sexual Servitude

Possession with Intent to Distribute a Class D Drug

Possession with Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug (Three Counts)

Possession with Intent to Distribute a Class E Drug

Possession with Intent to Distribute a Class A Drug

Possession of a Firearm without an FID Card

Improper Storage of a Firearm

He was arraigned at Lowell District Court and is being held without bail.

These are allegations. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

