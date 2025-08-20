Lawrence man arrested, charged with attempted sex trafficking of a child

BOSTON — A Lawrence man has been arrested after allegedly attempting to sex traffic a child for sex.

22-year-old Alex Bou was arrested Tuesday night and charged with one count of attempted sex trafficking of a child. Bou was released on conditions following an initial appearance in federal court in Boston on Wednesday.

According to charging documents, back on August 16, Bou had responded to an undercover law enforcement website that is commonly used to advertise sex acts. The ad contained images of a young-looking female, with the text describing her as a “flower ready to blossom.”

Allegedly, Bou responded to the advertisement with a text message saying, “U available,” to which an undercover agent posing as the minor responded back, suggesting they meet on Tuesday, August 19.

Then, Bou continued the conversation on the 19th, where the agent told Bou that she was a 15-year-old girl available to perform sex acts for money. Bou responded to the agent, asking if they were a virgin.

Bou then allegedly agreed to pay $175 to have unprotected sex with the purported minor and acknowledged that he was agreeing to have sex with an “underage girl.” Shortly thereafter, Bou arrived at the agreed-upon meeting location and was apprehended.

The charge of attempted sex trafficking of a child provides for a minimum mandatory sentence of 10 years and up to life in prison, alongside five years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

