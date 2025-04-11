Lawrence community gathers for vigil for lives lost in nightclub roof collapse

LAWRENCE, Mass. — Dozens gathered in downtown Lawrence Thursday for a vigil, honoring the hundreds of lives lost in the nightclub roof collapse in the Dominican Republic.

“This is not an easy moment for the city of Lawrence,” said Mayor Brian DePena.

Aside from New York City, Lawrence has the largest Dominican population in the country, with about 50,000 Dominican Americans living there.

“When one feels something, we feel it all, so we are definitely sending love and prayers and strength to not only our community, but to everyone who was directly impacted by this,” said Stephany Infante, a Lawrence city councilor.

Of the more than 200 people killed on Tuesday, at least two of them were from Lawrence, including a well-known restaurant owner.

“He was a very good friend, he always enjoyed speaking to people, to help people,” said Ana Levy, a Lawrence city councilor.

Fray Luis Rosario was on vacation with his wife in the Dominican, and he was at the concert inside the Jet Set nightclub when the roof caved in.

Rosario owned a couple of restaurants in town, including Terra Luna Café, in the heart of Lawrence.

“He’s the most kind person I know, supporting our community every time,” said Celina Reyes, a Lawrence city councilor.

“He was iconic, that’s the word I’ve been using, ‘iconic,’ he was someone that within two minutes of a conversation you knew he was an expert in his area, he was passionate about our community,” said Infante.

City leaders say Lawrence is in mourning, and they’ll have mental health resources available for anyone who needs it.

As this community comes together to pray, they’ll never forget the victims lost, like Rosario, who will leave a lasting impact on the city of Lawrence.

“His legacy will always live here with us, and we’re fortunate to have that here,” said Infante.

