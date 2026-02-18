Lawrence bridge to partially reopen after fire, interim mayor says

LAWRENCE, MASS. — The Lawrence Central Bridge will partially reopen tomorrow morning, according to Interim Mayor Jeovanny Rodriguez.

The interim mayor announced the bridge would reopen just minutes after Lawrence police and fire officials said the bridge will remain closed. Rodriguez says the plans are to have one lane in each direction over the area where that fire occurred, then eventually expand the bridge back to the four lanes of traffic.

“Due to significant assessment on the bridge, and the structural sounding of the concrete, we’ve come up with a plan to reopen partially the bridge tomorrow morning early in the morning we hope to have all the measurements in place,” he said.

The fire happened early Tuesday morning just before 2 a.m.

Lawrence Department of Public Works crews and officers first arrived at the Central Bridge for snow removal shortly before 2:00 a.m.

Crews then noticed flames coming from the lower level and shut down all traffic to the bridge. Officials are still encouraging residents to find alternative routes so the area can avoid the risk of build up traffic during the morning and evening commutes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

