Lawmaker launches investigation into Harvard hiring practices

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A United States congresswoman is launching an investigation into Harvard University’s hiring and employment practices.

Republican Representative Elise Stefanik of New York said in a post on social media, ‘It is illegal to discriminate based on an individual’s race, color, religion, sex, or national origin. And that includes hiring quotas, or as Harvard dubs it - a ‘placement goal.’"

Today, I launched an investigation with @RepWalberg into @Harvard for potential illegal hiring and employment practices. It is illegal to discriminate based on an individual’s race, color, religion, sex, or national origin. And that includes hiring quotas, or as Harvard dubs it -… pic.twitter.com/xDvA7kXJXM — Rep. Elise Stefanik (@RepStefanik) June 10, 2025

Stefanik said she is collaborating with Representative Tim Walberg of Michigan in the investigation.

She says Harvard must be held accountable for its illegal practices.

Harvard University says it seeks the best educators, researchers and scholars and do not have quotas.

Harvard provided the following statement to Boston 25 News:

Employment at Harvard is similarly based on merit and achievement. We seek the best educators, researchers, and scholars at our schools. We do not have quotas, whether based on race or ethnicity or any other characteristic. We do not employ ideological litmus tests. We do not use diversity, equity, and inclusion statements in our hiring decisions. We hire people because of their individual accomplishments, promise, and creativity in their fields or areas of expertise, and their ability to communicate effectively with students, faculty, and staff. And we take all of our legal obligations seriously, including those that pertain to faculty employment at Harvard, as we seek to offer our students the most dynamic and rewarding educational experience that we can. — Harvard University spokesperson

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group