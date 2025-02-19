Late-week snow? See the latest track for ocean storm that could impact parts of Mass.

DEDHAM, Mass. — A distant ocean storm is expected to “graze” parts of Massachusetts on Thursday, bringing snow to some parts of the state.

The biggest impacts from this storm system are expected Thursday afternoon and evening across southeastern Massachusetts, where the National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for Nantucket County through 7 a.m. Friday.

“Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday evening commute,” the NWS warned residents of Nantucket. “Slow down and use caution while traveling.”

The South Shore and South Coast could see a coating to 1 inch of snow. One to 3 inches of snow is expected on Cape Cod and Martha’s Vineyard. Nantucket could see up to 4 inches of snow.

Snow map for Thursday

A coating of snow is possible for towns and cities along Interstate 95 from Rhode Island up through Boston to the North Shore, depending on how ocean-effect flurries develop.

The wintry weather is expected to wrap up by Friday morning, ushering in a clear weekend with temperatures in the 30s.

