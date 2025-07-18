“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” set to end in 2026, executives say

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” is set to end its run in May 2026, CBS executives announced.

Colbert announced the news to his audience during tonight’s show taping at the Ed Sullivan Theater.

Executives went on to say that the show cancellation is “purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in the late night.” They also reiterate that the show’s performance and content are also not related to the decision.

“Our admiration, affection, and respect for the talents of Stephen Colbert and his incredible team made this agonizing decision even more difficult,” CBS Executives say, “Stephen has taken CBS late night by storm with cutting-edge comedy, a must-watch monologue and interviews with leaders in entertainment, politics, news and newsmakers across all areas. The show has been #1 in late night for nine straight seasons; Stephen’s comedy resonates daily across digital and social media; and the broadcast is a staple of the nation’s zeitgeist.”

Executives say that they consider Colbert irreplaceable and that the ‘Late Show’ franchise will be retired.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group