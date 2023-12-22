Last minute shoppers fill Boston-area malls

BRAINTREE, Mass — With the Christmas clock winding down, Braintree’s South Shore Plaza Mall is no place for amateurs.

“You do most of your Christmas shopping online, but here you are a couple of days before Christmas at the mall, are you desperate now?” Boston 25 asked Nathan Coleho of Abington.

“I mean, yeah, if you want to say that, I am!” he said.

This is simply not a not a time for desperation.

Even if it means standing in line to get inside a favorite store, a plan of action is needed in these final precious days before Christmas.

“I come with a color-coded list on the phone, I set a timer. My timer just went off, ten minutes in that store, I crossed three people off the list, I am crushing it!” said Shekeirra Timas of Brockton

“Executing,” Al Humber of Milton told Bob Ward when Boston 25 asked him how his Christmas shopping was going.

“I think I’m executing what I want. I came in, saw what I wanted, didn’t have no distractions, it’s going” he said.

Menna Kuczinski of Brockton told me she came to the Mall looking for a specific gift for a very special family member.

“He’s about this big, and we think he needs a winter coat. Because it’s getting really cold up here,” Kuczinski told me.

“This is the grand dog we’re talking about, four legs and a tail,” I clarified.

“Yes, he’s a yorkie poo,” she said.

Allen Smith, the Mall’s General Manage tell Boston 25 even as most people buy online, business at the South Shore Plaza is still great.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group