Larnach and Wallner get RBI singles in 12th, Twins beat Red Sox 4-2 to move into playoff spot

BOSTON (AP) — Trevor Larnach and Matt Wallner both had RBI singles in the 12th inning and the Minnesota Twins beat the Boston Red Sox 4-2 on Friday night to move into the AL’s third and final wild-card spot.

Winning for just the sixth time in their last 17 games, the Twins moved a game ahead Detroit, which lost 8-1 to the Baltimore Orioles on Friday.

Trevor Story drove a run with an RBI single for the Red Sox, who are 7-14 in their last 21 games and trail the Twins by five games with eight to play. They are also behind the Tigers and Seattle.

Red Sox rookie right-hander Richard Fitts became the first in club history — and only the majors’ second since 1901 — to not allow an earned run over five innings or more in his first three big league starts. He gave up five hits with three strikeouts and a walk over five shutout innings.

Cincinnati left-hander Andrew Abbott is the other pitcher to start his career that way, when he also didn’t give up an earned run in his first three starts last season.

With runners on first and third and no outs, Larnach hit a high chop that ticked off the top of the glove of the leaping 6-foot-6 Cooper Criswell (6-5) that scored the go-ahead run. Wallner singled through a drawn-in infield and Willi Castro added a sacrifice fly.

Scott Blewett (1-0) worked the 10th for the victory and Griffin Jax got the final three outs for his 10th save despite allowing a run.

The Red Sox struck out 20 times and left 17 runners on. The Twins left 15 on base.

Both teams left two runners on in the 10th and 11th innings.

The 24-year-old Fitts was acquired in an offseason trade from the rival Yankees along with righty Greg Weissert and another minor-league pitcher for outfielder Alex Verdugo.

Story’s single gave Boston a 1-0 edge in the fourth against Minnesota starter David Festa.

The Twins tied it in the seventh when Byron Buxton scored from third on Carlos Correa’s fielder’s choice against Chris Martin on a ground ball not hit hard enough for an inning-ending double play.

Boston left the bases loaded against Jhoan Duran in the eighth when Ceddanne Rafaela lined softy to second.

In his last inning, Fitts escaped a first-and-third, one-out jam by getting Jose Miranda on a fielder’s choice before Carlos Santana flied to right.

Festa allowed only a run and four hits, striking out six and walking three in five innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: Placed OF Rob Refsnyder on the 10-day injured list with a strained right forearm. … LF Jarren Duran banged his right arm and shoulder against the Green Monster, making a leaping grab, and was checked on quickly by a team trainer, but stayed in.

UP NEXT

Twins RHP Pablo López (15-8, 3.84 ERA) is scheduled to face Red Sox RHP Kutter Crawford (8-15, 4.19) on Saturday.





