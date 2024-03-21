Large tree falls onto car in Norwood, crashes through driver’s side windshield

NORWOOD, Mass. — A driver and passenger escaped injury when a large tree fell onto their vehicle in Norwood on Thursday morning, as the region experienced blustery winds, police said.

Photographs shared by police on Thursday show a large tree branch that crashed right through the driver’s side windshield, shattering the glass. The tree fell directly across the roof of the white vehicle.

At about 10 a.m., Norwood Police and Fire responded to Buckminster Drive by Lansdowne Way of the Windsor Gardens apartment complex for a tree falling onto a vehicle, police said in a Facebook post.

No serious injuries were reported by the driver or passenger of the vehicle, police said.

Police urged motorists to avoid the area as crews work to clear the roadway.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

