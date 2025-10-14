Large tree branch crashes through Amesbury roof

AMESBURY, Mass. — An Amesbury couple is making repairs to their roof after a large tree branch came crashing through the ceiling.

It happened on Greenleaf Street Monday night during a slow-moving Nor’easter.

Crews immediately turned off power after 911 was called because of the risk of a fire igniting.

The rain-soaked branch punctured the ceiling in the living room about 8 to 10 feet from where Richard Poetz’s wife was watching television.

“She was pretty scared,” Poetz told Boston 25 News. “She calmed down and called 911. The tree service came and took all the big pieces off so they could turn the power back on for us.”

Poetz was not at home when it happened and rushed home after getting a call from his wife.

He’s grateful that the branch didn’t fall any closer to where she was sitting.

