Large police investigation underway in Westminster

Police are investigating a large crime scene in Westminster on Monday night.

A large number of local and state police cruisers could be seen parked on Ashburnham Road, next to Crocker Pond.

Massachusetts State Police and the Worcester County District Attorney’s office both told Boston 25 News they were assisting with the investigation, but more information was not readily available.

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